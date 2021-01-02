Two wrecks, one on Wednesday and one on Thursday, left both drivers injured in Madisonville.
On Wednesday around 4 p.m. Madisonville Police Department officers responded to Seminary Street for a wreck. Officers found 59-year-old Daniel Alvey of Madisonville, was driving a 2007 Toyota Highlander on South Seminary Street when he blacked out and hit a utility pole at 223 South Seminary Street, according to reports. Alvey was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for “possible injuries,” according to police.
On Thursday morning MPD officers responded around 7 a.m. to 1405 Stagecoach Road where 35-year-old Kylee Hill of Hanson had wrecked after a deer ran into the road causing Hill to swerve and wreck her 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe into a culvert. Hill was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for minor injuries.
