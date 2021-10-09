The 27 dogs the Hopkins County Humane Society took in from the hoarding case in Caldwell County are on the mend.
Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Potenza said of the original 27 dogs the shelter now houses 18.
“All of them are doing really well,” he said. “They have shown drastic signs of improvement.”
The hoarding case made headlines in mid-August when the shelter assisted in rescuing 35 dogs total and brought 27 of the dogs back to Hopkins County to care for.
Potenza said in his decade-long career at the shelter, that was the most animals the shelter had ever taken on. The second most was about three years ago when the shelter took on 22 dogs from a different hoarding case.
He said many of the dogs had sarcoptic mange, which is a mite that burrows into the skin causing extreme irritation. About eight of the dogs had heartworms, and many of them had chipped teeth, but no missing teeth.
“I am surprised it wasn’t worse,” said Potenza. “With them being outside we were really expecting 90 to 95% of them being heartworm positive.”
He said in order for some of the dogs to get the care and medical help they needed, the shelter had to work on getting the dogs stronger and healthier, so they could handle anesthesia. One of the ways the shelter had to work with the dogs was getting them to eat a normal diet for dogs.
“It seems as if they were fed raw meat or table scraps,” said Potenza. “They are all now eating kibble with no issues.”
The shelter went through multiple brands of food prepared multiple ways to get them to try eating regular dog food, he said.
As the dogs get stronger, they can receive the dental or medical care they need, he said.
From the original 27 dogs, nine of them were able to be transferred to other no-kill agencies, 12 are up for adoption, and six are still receiving medical care.
“Once the other ones get healthier and stronger, then they will be put up for adoption as well,” said Potenza.
He said the biggest medical need from the dogs was a massive tumor found on Suzy, a six-year-old female Great Pyrenees mix. The tumor was removed and found to be cancerous.
“We are keeping a check on her, getting her x-rays just to make sure she doesn’t have any more tumors forming,” said Potenza.
Suzy and Aspen, a three-year-old male Great Pyrenees mix, had the worst of the sarcoptic mange, meaning they were completely bald and Aspen’s skin was red from irritation. Potenza said both dogs’ hair is slowly growing back, and Suzy has a little Mohawk going down her back.
Potenza said the care going towards the dogs would not have been possible without all of the support from the community and across the country.
“We were actually taken aback a little bit by the outpouring of help and generosity from everyone,” he said.
People have been sending in monetary donations and food donations, and the online fundraiser had raised about $9,000 the last time he looked at it, he said. The dogs have received free or discounted medical help from Tender Care Veterinary Clinic, the Animal Medical Center in Madisonville, and the Mansfield Animal Clinic in Hopkinsville.
“We are very thankful for all the outreach help,” said Potenza. “These guys will want for nothing their remaining time here.”
For up-to-date information on how the dogs are doing, follow the 23andUs+1 Facebook page. To inquire about adopting an animal, call 270-821-8965.
