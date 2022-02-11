Saturday, February 12, starting at 2p.m. The African American Coalition of Hopkins County will sponsor their annual event at the Madisonville Community College, in the Steven Beshear Post Secondary Education Center Community Room.
This year’s theme is titled “We Are Black History.”
According to President of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, Bill McReynolds, this is a great event to kick off Black History Month each year.
“We usually have one of the biggest celebration events in Western Kentucky, and we hope to have a great turnout once again in spite of the COVID concerns. In year’s past, we’ve always held the event on the first Saturday in February, and we hope to continue the annual tradition. We were not able to hold the event last year due to the pandemic, so we’re excited to make a comeback this year.”
This year’s special guest speaker is Reverend John Banks Jr. from Hopkinsville. Banks formerly served as president of Hopkinsville-Christian County NAACP for over 30 years. There will be a Black poster art display, special music and vocals, door prizes and much more.
“Earlier this year, the AAC worked on a video documentary project to record a documentary entitled “Black History In Hopkins County”. The documentary includes several local well-known county residents who actually lived a big part of some of the local Black history in Hopkins County. We’ve already had requests for a copy of the DVD. Individuals who would like to purchase a copy, will be able to pre-order at the event.”
Please note that masks are required and all COVID protocols will followed. The dress code is casual nice and African attire is welcomed. The event is free to the public. Donations are not expected, but they are accepted.
