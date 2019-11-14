MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Linda Forbes, 54, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with violating a Kentucky protective order.
• Jerry Skaggs Jr., 53, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Olis McNary, 64, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Austin VanMatre, 24, of Madisonville was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear in Ohio County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.