With COVID-19 cases continuing to decline in Hopkins County, restrictions are lessening.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the number of COVID positive patients is continuing to decrease.
“Our staff does feel positive and hopeful about the coming months within the walls of the hospital and in their private lives outside of here as many of our favorite things begin to return,” she said.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a total 243 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Hopkins County is still classified as red with an incident rate of 29.1. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
The hospital reported 19 COVID-19 patients, with five vaccinated and 14 unvaccinated on Tuesday. There were three patients in the Critical Care Unit, with one vaccinated and two unvaccinated.
Quinn said although the numbers are looking good, the hospital still has a high census for this time of year.
“Much of that is attributed to people putting off needed services and screenings during the pandemic and they are now requiring significant medical care,” she said.
The hospital is also seeing people who had COVID-19 in earlier waves, and now have conditions attributed to long-COVID like respiratory conditions, Afib, and other heart conditions.
“We will likely be facing these challenges for some time,” said Quinn.
Although the numbers are going down, there is still a risk for those who are immunocompromised, unvaccinated or those who have close contact with a high-risk person. The hospital suggests evaluating the risks before interacting.
“When the numbers are low and warrant more flexibility, people want to behave in a more normal way,” said Quinn. “If we are vaccinated, practice good hand hygiene, and stay away from others when we are ill we can generally do so safely.”
During Monday’s update, Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack gave baseline guidance for living safely with COVID, which includes getting vaccinated, keeping up to date with boosters, isolating when sick or after testing positive for COVID-19, wearing masks for specific situations or around high-risk people, and following state and local guidance.
“Fortunately, our COVID-19 numbers still heading in a good direction,” said Stack. “As we look to the third year of the pandemic, we have arrived at a very different place than where we started. Now, effective vaccines, boosters, treatments, and tests are widely available. These tools lessen the individual and societal severity of COVID-19.”
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that masks would no longer be required in state office buildings. Masks will still need to be worn in the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs-run nursing homes; Department of Corrections correctional institutions; Cabinet for Health and Family Services-run psychiatric hospitals and immediate care facilities; agencies providing food, beverage and housekeeping services; and other congregant settings.
“I ask everyone to be thoughtful about your and your family’s personal safety. If you have pre-existing conditions, consider continuing to mask up. If you interact with the public a lot, consider continuing to mask up,” said Beshear. “To everybody, let’s be respectful and even encouraging of people’s decision that they want to continue to mask.”
Quinn said precautions are easy things to do to protect yourself and others from suffering unnecessarily.
To make an appointment for a vaccine, booster, or pediatric vaccine dose, contact the Baptist Health Deaconess Family Medicine Residency at 270-825-6680. The Urgent Care clinics in Madisonville and Powderly are open for COVID-19 testing.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
