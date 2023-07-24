The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair opens at 5:30 p.m. today on the fairgrounds at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
Admission into the fair today and Wednesday is $10, and $15 on Thursday. The gates open at 5 p.m. Rides open at 5:30 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m.
The fair’s opening night is packed with activities for everyone to enjoy, including rides, games, and food.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant will be in the Ballard Center, along with Hot Air Balloon Rides and the Motocross Practice Session in the arena. The goat and sheep show starts at 6 p.m. in the barns.
On Wednesday, the swine show starts at 6:30 p.m., and at 7 p.m. is the Miss Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant in the Ballard Center and the Motocross Races in the arena.
On Thursday, the rabbit show is from 6-9 p.m., and the cattle show starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Little Miss & Mr. Hopkins County Fair Pageant in the Ballard Center and the Full Throttle Monster Truck Show in the arena.
Each night will have a karaoke contest at 8 p.m. in the Midway tent.
Admission price includes access to all arena shows and unlimited fair rides, but does not cover the cost of food and games.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.