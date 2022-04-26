Madisonville Police reported on Tuesday that a Madisonville man had been arrested and charge with having a sexual relationship with a minor that went on for at least three months.
Police say that Edward K. Legrand, 25 of Madisonville, used his cell phone to contact a person under the age of 16 to procure sexually explicit photographs and to have sexual conversations.
Allegedly in December 2021 and January 2022 the relationship progressed to touching of the genital area, and in February 2022 he is accused of subjecting the victim to “deviant sexual intercourse.”
Under KRS 510.070, deviant sexual intercourse is when one party is forced to take part through “forcible compulsion,” defined as the use of physical force or threat of physical force or death, or when that person is unable to consent either because they are physically helpless or under the age of 12.
Legrand was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse, sodomy and use of an electronic device to procure explicit images from a minor.
