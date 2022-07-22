During Monday night’s city council meeting, organizers of the 3rd Annual Summer Sizzler presented to council members a request to close a number of streets during the annual four-day event. Council members unanimously approved the closure.
The Summer Sizzler Youth Basketball Tournament, which takes place, July 28-31, will be closing down Elm Street, Hopewell to Earle, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Martin Luther King Jr. Way will only be closed on the opening night, July 28. The rest of the tournament days will require the other streets to be closed during the entirety of the event.
The annual event includes boys and girls youth basketball divisions for third and fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade and high school and is hosted at Dr. Festus Claybon Park. There will also be a Grill Off as part of the event.
Proceeds from the Summer Sizzler go to support the Bobby and Barbara Johnson Scholarship Fund.
For more information on the event contact Idris White: 270-841-7112; Bobby Johnson: 270-339-7299; or Caleb Nelson: 270-836-8154.
