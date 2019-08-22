Back in Time

Looks like one heck of an experiment or trick was about to transpire in this undated photo from The Messenger's archives. If you can shed a little light on this photo, that appears to have been taken at Parkway Plaza Mall, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. In Wednesday's "Back in Time" picture of a grandfather and his grandchildren, Shirley Hendrix emailed in and identified the man as her Father James Scott, of Slaughters. The two children pictured were Seth Hendrix and Titus Scott. Hendrix said the photo was from the early 90s and was taken at the Hopkins County Mule Days celebration. She said her father, who passed away in 2012, loved his grandchildren and his horses.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.