The Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library is partnering with Kentucky Chautauqua, March 7, at 6p.m. to present Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, The Pancake Queen.
Nancy Green became one of the first prosperous African American women in the United States. Green was born enslaved in Montgomery County, Kentucky, in 1834. While in Kentucky she worked for the Walker family and moved with them to Chicago just after the Great Fire, in 1872.
Eight years later, Nancy Green became “Aunt Jemima.” Businessman R.T. Davis had purchased a pre-mixed, self-rising recipe for pancakes and wanted an “Aunt Jemima,” a character from minstrel shows, which were popular at the time, to be the face of his pancakes. “Aunt Jemima” would be a friendly, animated, African American cook who served a wealthy white family.
Playing the role of “Aunt Jemima” gave Green financial independence few African Americans and few women experienced at the time. She used her wealth as a means to empower her community. She was particularly active in her church, leading missionary trips, investing in anti-poverty programs for African Americans, and advocating for equal rights.
Nancy Green is portrayed by Debra Faulk of Lexington. Faulk has spent years working in theatre previously serving as a lecturer with the University of Kentucky Theatre and Dance, an artist with the Theatre of Hearts in Los Angeles, and a teaching assistant at California State University, Los Angeles. Faulk has been a part of many regional productions including performances with the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance, the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, and has entertained at several comedy clubs.
Bo List of Lexington is the script writer of this performance. List has been working in the area as an actor, writer, and director for more than 20 years.
Kentucky Chautauqua is an exclusive presentation of Kentucky Humanities with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities and from: Christina Lee Brown, the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation, and PNC.
Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, visit kyhumanities.org or call (859) 257-5932.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information please reach out to the library directly, 270-825-2680.
