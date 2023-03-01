Chautauqua 1

Debra Faulk

 Submitted photo

The Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library is partnering with Kentucky Chautauqua, March 7, at 6p.m. to present Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, The Pancake Queen.

Nancy Green became one of the first prosperous African American women in the United States. Green was born enslaved in Montgomery County, Kentucky, in 1834. While in Kentucky she worked for the Walker family and moved with them to Chicago just after the Great Fire, in 1872.

