The Hopkins County Family YMCA received a donation from GE Aviation, via the United Way, which focuses on water safety and swim lessons for the underrepresented populations within Hopkins County.
The program, Equity in Aquatics, provides anyone with a child between ages 3-12 with a voucher for free swim lessons. These children are integrated into the regular monthly swim classes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are approximately 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings each year in the United States,, that is an average of 11 deaths per day, everyday. The annual age-adjusted drowning death rate in the US from 2015-2019 per 100,000 people was 1.23. Kentucky ranked 15th in the nation at 1.45. In addition to fatal drownings, there are 8,080 nonfatal drownings that occur in the United States each year.
Children ages 1-4 have the highest drowning rates, with most of them happening in swimming pools. Fatal drowning is the second leading cause on unintentional injury/ death for children ages 1-4. The YMCA is committed to fight against drowning and disparity among at-risk populations in the community. Studies show that nearly 80% of children in low-income families have little to no swim ability.
“Swim lessons are typically $50 for members and $70 for nonmembers,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for Hopkins County Family YMCA said. “This funding has allowed us to remove any potential financial barrier for families. It’s definitely a big win for those who have taken advantage.”
With the YMCA offering these classes free of charge, they are able to provide access to a service that will not only benefit one child, but create meaningful and lasting change for the entire families and the community for years to come.
Swim lessons take place Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-7p.m. A session typically includes eight lessons, lasting one month. There is still space available for the February lessons, but the deadline to register is quickly approaching.
For those interested in registering, please do so by 6 p.m. February 1, by visiting the Welcome Center at the Y, ask for Angela Carter and she will be able to print out your voucher.
The Hopkins County Family YMCA is located at 150 YMCA Drive in Madisonville.
