“The Focus with Tim Thomas” (formerly “Focus on Hopkins County”) TV program is celebrating its 25th year of public service programing. It is embarking on a new journey using social media as a new avenue to bring issues and vital information to the people of Hopkins County and beyond, said Thomas. Since the show’s inception, they have interviewed over 1,200 guests. Tuesday, Thomas was joined by Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer for filming of the latest episode under the direction from the show’s new producer and technical director, Steven King.

 Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger

