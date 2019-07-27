Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
Sheriff Matt Sanderson was arrested and placed in jail at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library on Friday afternoon as a part of the Jail & Bail fundraiser, which helps to provide items for circulation, such as books, CDs and programs, said Development Coordinator Sharon Gibbs. The Jail & Bail event ran from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and surpassed the event's goal of $10,000.
