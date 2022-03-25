Governor Andy Beshear was in Earlington Wednesday afternoon to present $2.7 million dollars in grant money to Hopkins County and Muhlenberg County.
The funds are part of Beshear’s Clean Water Program, which will go to improve sewer and water infrastructure and to provide clean water to the under-served sections of the community. Just months after the devastating tornado, Beshear states how important this is to him and how crucial it is for Hopkins County and the surrounding counties.
Also in attendance during the Governor’s, visit were the children from Pride Elementary School who are in the Courtyard of Curiosity Council Program.
One of the students mother’s, Lindsey Bottoms shared, “The Courtyard kids from Pride were there to honor Noah Allen, a peer from Courtyard, for the grant he got for $2,000 to go towards a special memorial for Dawson Springs tornado victims.”
“Raised flower beds will be planted and families will choose a flower of their choice to honor their loved ones,” Mother of Noah Allen, Holly Allen said. “I asked if the club, who was going to help make this vision become a reality, be recognized as well.”
According to Allen, the Amy Blades family reached out and added to their grant with a generous donation. They also were a very important part in the entire process, as Amy created the tee-shirts.
“God has brought everything together, creating new friendships, and hopefully this will bring some form of healing to her family and other families. Dawson Springs is my hometown and I’m praying we can help with restoration and healing. Mrs. Amy Blades family lost two family members to the tornado in December. Noah, his group members of their school club Courtyard of Curiosity and the Blades family were all recognized Wednesday by Governor Andy Beshear.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.