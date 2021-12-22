During yesterday’s fiscal court meeting, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. presented updates and detailed information on the tornado relief efforts and how the projects to clean up and rebuild are moving along in the affected areas, primarily Dawson Springs and the Flat Creek region.
• A mutual aid and assistance agreement was voted and approved upon for the request received by Dawson Springs. This mutual aid will allow Hopkins County to provide assistance and work within the city limits of Dawson Springs, since they are needing the help. The agreement will also state that if for some reason Dawson Springs receives reimbursement that Hopkins County will also receive reimbursement.
• An ER Assist agreement contract was voted on and approved by the fiscal court. This is a monitoring company that will work directly with FEMA. ER Assist’s role will be to watch how much debris is brought in, and then based on how much debris, it is likely that FEMA will pay out the reimbursement. It is unclear at this time how much will be reimbursed and when. According to Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. there is an estimated amount of debris around 1 million to 2 million cubic yards and anywhere from $6 million to $60 million worth of cleanup work to be done. Fiscal court also voted and accepted Erin McCauley as the authorized agent for all matters of federal disasters assistance through ER Assist.
• Magistrate Billy Parrish made a motion to get an estimate to see how much it would cost to put sirens in unreached areas throughout Hopkins County. According to Parrish, he talked to multiple people that did not know about the tornado warning and never heard a siren. This was approved and it will be looked into and brought up at the next Fiscal Court meeting.
• Judge- Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. is working on a Right of Entry Agreement which will protect volunteers who are working on private properties in regards to all tornado cleanup efforts.
• Jeff Browning was hired on a short term contract as liaison between FEMA and the city in order to keep organized and continue with all tornado relief/cleanup efforts.
• Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., made a motion to enter a short term emergency contract to get moving as soon as possible for the tornado cleanup. President Biden gave 30 days from the day of declaration, Dec. 12, for a 100% payout for all cleanup. Motion passed by the court and a short term contract will allow for emergency hauling short term to get this process underway until able to move to regular procedure.
• Fiscal Court members shared that today from 8 a.m.-noon at the West Kentucky Archery Complex, all those affected by the tornadoes are welcome to “shop” for items that they need in order to provide gifts for Christmas for their family. The goal was to raise $5,000 and 5,000 toys, and on just Monday alone, over $50,000 was received, and more than 50,000 toys.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.