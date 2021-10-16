After five years of expanding and growing CASA of Midwest Kentucky, Executive Director Daphyne Maddox has been recognized for her hard work.
Maddox received the “Program Director of the Year” award from the Kentucky CASA Network and a citation of achievement from the Kentucky House of Representatives.
“I”m not a person that needs all this validation,” said Maddox. “I think I do it because that is what you are supposed to do, but it is nice to be recognized for all the work that has gone into the last four or five years we have struggled and grown.”
CASA board member Kay Hawkins said CASA started under a different organization only serving one county, and now CASA serves Crittenden, Henderson, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Union, and Webster counties.
“It has grown phenomenally,” she said. “We went from one person, her, to three full-time people and a bookkeeper now.”
Hawkins said it is not only the local CASA that recognizes all that Maddox has done, but the state recognizes it too. She said other CASA locations in the surrounding counties will ask Maddox for help in starting a program or ask for advice.
“I think it is just great for our program when we are constantly trying to get the word out about the CASA program to acknowledge that we have the best program director in the state,” said Hawkins.
Maddox said what pushes her forward is knowing there are still kids out there who don’t have a CASA advocate.
“We are only serving 20% of the kids, so 80% aren’t getting the benefit of CASA,” she said. “That is the motivating factor of all our staff and board, that we want more kids to have the benefit of a CASA advocate in court.”
She said even though she has received this award she will continue to do her job to help as many abused and neglected children as she can.
“I tell everybody I’m trying to work myself out of a job and I am not anywhere close,” said Maddox.
