A new football field and event center in Madisonville are both expected to be completed next month, city officials confirmed. Officials have also provided updates on newly completed projects as well as those currently in the works for Madisonville.
A football field at Dr. Festus Claybon Park is expected to be open by mid-August of this year. The field will be opened for recreational use, but it will also be used by local Hopkins County schools and traveling football teams for tournaments, according to City Administrator Robert Janes.
The field will give local youth a platform to play sports in addition to generating tourism money for the city, Janes said.
The field has been in construction since springtime of this year. According to Janes, construction has suffered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and weather complications, but a completed project should be expected soon.
During construction, city workers had to accomplish a tremendous amount of dirt work for the field. One hundred truckloads of clean dirt had to be delivered to the park in order to level the ground on the west end of the field by eight feet, Janes said.
The city is currently working on installing a goalpost in addition to some final touches.
“It’s been a cooperation of lots of departments working together to get that accomplished,” Madisonville Marketing Director Sara Lutz said.
An event center at Mahr Park has a completion date set for late August. The center is stationed in close proximity to the community garden and will have a maximum capacity of 250 people, Lutz said.
According to Lutz, the center will feature a concrete patio area and wide window doors with an overview of rolling hills and trees.
“There’s already a lot of interest in renting and utilizing that space when events are permitted to be back,” she said.
The city has also repaved 18 road segments in Madisonville so far as part of its repavement cycle. According to Lutz, the city has used 6,700 tons of asphalt to repave 5.5 miles.
Five road segments remain to be repaved by the city.
Dates for temporary road closures during the repavement process are set to change based on weather conditions. The repavement process should be completed within the next two weeks, according to Janes and Lutz.
The segments will be announced on the city’s Facebook page periodically throughout the process until its completion.
Some additional projects have also been recently completed by the city.
The Brown Road Sewer Project was completed in June after years in development, Janes said. The project reduces overflow in the area’s sewer system, according to Janes.
A new hangar at the Madisonville Regional Airport also opened last week.
“We’re able to rent spaces for people that generate revenue for the airport,” Janes said. “It also frees up some community hangers and for the people that want to put their planes inside it.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the community, protocols and procedures of construction have changed, Lutz said.
According to Lutz, construction crews have been separated into rotating shifts to ensure proper distancing and limited group sizes. Employees also must wear facial covering during appropriate times, and each vehicle and employee is properly supplied with PPE.
As the area experiences a second spike of COVID-19 cases, Lutz and Janes anticipate these procedures to remain in place while working on city projects.
“It’s involved making changes and adjustments and shifting people around,” Lutz said. “We’ve tried to do our very best to continue providing essential services and essential needs to the community while keeping the community safe and our employees safe.”
In related news, upcoming city projects include:
• an extension to Midtown Boulevard is in the preliminary design phase. Construction is tentatively slated for spring 2021.
• a new sports complex is planned to be built on a property in the Midtown Commons area. The project is still in the design phase. Start date for construction is undetermined for now.
• officials are planning to build a maintenance facility and nature play area at Mahr Park. Start date for construction is to be determined.
• the Green River pump station is also scheduled to be rebuilt in order to remain sufficient for at least the next 15 years.
