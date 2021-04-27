With a focus on showcasing the creative work of community members and those affiliated with the Madisonville Community College, submissions for the Gadfly literary magazine are being accepted until Saturday, May 15.
Brooke Archila — editor for Gadfly and associate professor at MCC — said the magazine is an opportunity for community members to share their creative work.
“It is a nice outlet for a lot of people. This just gives them a chance to share the work they are creating,” she said.
Gadfly was created in the 1970s and was named after Socrates, who was called a gadfly because he would pester people trying to get an intellectual response, she said.
“That is what we wanted to do with the Gadfly,” said Archila, who indicated the magazine accepts a variety of genres including fiction, non-fiction, poetry and visual art.
Molly Gibson, an associate professor and editor-in-chief for Gadfly, said although there is no theme, some years a theme does present itself when looking through the submissions.
“I would say this year we have a number of submissions that are inspired by either our COVID experience or our common reader theme, which is mental illness,” she said.
The magazine is a nice way for people to see what others in the community are doing artistically, said Gibson. It is also a good opportunity for community members to feel like they are part of a community, especially now with the isolation from COVID-19.
“It is a way for us to explore our relationship to others, the world around us and our relationship to ourselves in a way that we don’t always get to do in our normal everyday lives,” said Gibson.
Because of COVID-19, Gadfly did not publish last year, and the schedule for this year is a little different, she said. While they are collecting submissions now, the magazine won’t be published until after the end of the current academic school year.
“We will have some release publication events at the beginning of the fall semester,” said Gibson. “We will send out some notices of that.”
She said the selection process is done by a committee of MCC employees and staff. They all chose their favorites and meet to decide what will go in the magazine. They normally have 50 to 70 entries a year.
“Sometimes it is difficult to decide because there is not always enough space to include everything we would like to,” said Gibson.
Monetary prizes will be awarded to one person from each category — best cover art, best fiction, best non-fiction, best poetry and best student work.
They can only accept four submissions per person and written submissions cannot exceed 2,500 words. For images, they would rather have JPEG files and for documents they would rather receive files from Word.
For more information or to submit entries, email Molly Gibson, at molly.gibson@kctcs.edu.
