KROGER

The Kroger in Madisonville is one of the many that participates in the community organization fundraising programs.

 Caley Smith reporter csmith@the-messenger.com

Do you shop at Kroger? Do you have a Kroger rewards card? Did you know that you can turn your shopping experience into something much more that helps benefit organizations in the community?

The Kroger Family of Companies is committed to community engagement, charitable giving at both the national and local levels and providing a positive social impact within the communities in which they serve. Every community is unique, but their goal is to help people live their best, most healthy version of life.

