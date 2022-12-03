Do you shop at Kroger? Do you have a Kroger rewards card? Did you know that you can turn your shopping experience into something much more that helps benefit organizations in the community?
The Kroger Family of Companies is committed to community engagement, charitable giving at both the national and local levels and providing a positive social impact within the communities in which they serve. Every community is unique, but their goal is to help people live their best, most healthy version of life.
It is completely free to sign up for the digital account. Once you have the account and link your card to an organization of choice your organization will earn money. Here is how the program works,
Step one, create a digital account. A digital account is needed to participate in Kroger Community Rewards. If you already have a digital account, simply link your Shopper’s Card to your account so that all transactions apply toward the organization you choose.
Step two, search for the organization and then link your card to the organization you wish to support. You are able to do this by updating the Kroger Community Rewards selection on your digital account.
Step three, enter the NPO number of your chosen organization.
Step four, selection the organization and lick save. It will then display in the Kroger Community Rewards section of your account.
Now your organization will start to earn. Any transactions linked to your account will be applied to the program at no added cost. Kroger donates each year to these participating organizations based on your percentage of spending as it relates to the total spending associated with all participating Kroger Community Rewards organizations.
Whether you are a customer or an organization who wants to sign up, it is free and easy to get started. If you are a customer be sure to have the preferred store selected when you are looking for the participating organizations.
Some of the local organizations that are currently enrolled are The Hopkins County Humane Society and The Hopkins County Madisonville Family YMCA.
