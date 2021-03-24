The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 State of the Cities/County Address from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
The sold out event will also be broadcast live on the Chamber’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
“This is a great chance, at a moment of significant change, to hear directly from the leaders on the front lines of local decision making that directly impacts your businesses and your families,” said Libby Spencer, president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Speakers at the event will include Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., City of Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps, Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman, State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
To view the State of the Cities online, visit the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hopkins chamber or their YouTube channel.
