During Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. declared Aug. 7 through 13 as Farmers Market Week in Hopkins County.
Whitfield said this is an annual celebration of the benefits that the market brings to the community.
“Fresh, nutritious products and providing customers with diverse selection and artisans handmade and handcrafted items,” he said.
Hopkins County Farmers Market Manager Bunny Wickham said the week is how the farmers give back to the community and show what they can offer.
“We have almost 20 vendors at market,” she said. “We have such a huge array of products that we continue to promote.”
They have everything from meats, vegetables, and eggs to handmade and baked goods.
“The market itself is a great place to go to not only meet your farmers, but they can tell you how that food is grown, if they use chemicals or if they don’t use chemicals, they can tell you how they got that food to market,” said Wickham.
It builds a connection between people’s food and where the food comes from. She said that is another aspect of the market, educating people on where their food comes from.
“We implemented the POP Program, the Power of Produce, that targets young families,” said Wickham. “We give out $2 vouchers to children, and they are able to buy their very own fruit and vegetables.”
The vendors work hard to bring in new fresh products, whether new vegetables, baked goods, or crafted items.
“As the season goes, we keep adding things and adding things, so we still have all of this fresh summer produce, but we add more things,” said Wickham.
The Farmers Market is open through the end of October at Mahr Park Arboretum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The market is also at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville front entrance from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and in the Dawson Springs square from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
