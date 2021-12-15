The tornado Friday night affected many people in Hopkins County, including Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville staff.
To help them during this difficult time, the Baptist Health Deaconess Foundation has created an emergency assistance fund for hospital employees.
Director of Philanthropy Austin Elliott said the fund was created to help support local employees affected by the tornado.
“The donations we receive through this fund are specifically going to help our employees here locally through assistance for shelter, meals, utilities, and other needed amenities,” he said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have at least 26 employees who have lost their homes and many more that have damage or lost loved ones.
“We are coming together to get these healthcare heroes back on their feet with financial assistance as well as emotional support during this time,” she said.
Elliott said as of Monday, the fund had about $35,000 in donations, but they have received several large contributions since then.
“It continues to go up every hour because not only are people supporting from Madisonville and the Hopkins County area, but we are getting support from the Paducah market as well to help our employees who live in Mayfield,” he said.
The money will help employees with shelter, meals if they need food, utilities, and other amenities like toiletries or household supplies. He said the money will be given out based on the need of the person.
“It really depends person by person on what they have lost,” said Elliott.
Quinn said even through their own loss, hospital employees were all hands on deck Saturday to help care for tornado patients.
“We had physicians, nurses, techs, and staff from all departments calling in or just showing up to assist where they were needed,” she said. “We could not be more proud of them.”
The hospital saw over 100 patients in the aftermath of the tornado, and she expects that number to have grown as people realized the extent of their injuries or gained access to transportation.
The Dawson Springs clinic was destroyed during the tornado, but the hospital was able to get a mobile clinic in place and was open by Monday morning to help the community.
“We remain committed to Dawson Springs and our staff and patients there,” said Quinn.
The hospital is already working on plans to rebuild the Dawson Springs clinic, so it can continue to be a part of the Dawson Springs community.
She said events like the tornado make the communities come together and remember what is most important, and that is no different for the hospital.
“Being able to aid our communities during times like this renews our sense of purpose,” said Quinn. “COVID has really beaten down the spirit of our staff, and while we are mourning with each impacted family, we feel blessed to have been a part of the healing of many.”
Donations can be made at www.support baptisthealth.org/ emernceyassistance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.