Hopkins County officials watched and prepared for possible snow Monday night. Even though there was the possibility of none.
"You might get a tenth of an inch," said National Weather Service lead forecaster David Humphrey from Paducah on Monday afternoon. "Your area south to the Tennessee border has the best chance of a dusting."
But the county public works director wasn't taking any chances.
"We're watching The Weather Channel," Ken Todd said Monday afternoon. "I'm sitting here cringing every time they mention Paducah or Nashville."
Humphrey's home base of Paducah might receive only rain. He summed up the western Kentucky forecast this way: "Cold
front comes through. Cold air moves in."
Humphrey added that Hopkinsville has a better chance of snow than Madisonville, with two-tenths of an inch forecast there. If any snow falls, he said it's most likely to stick to grassy areas and elevated surfaces such as bridges.
Preparations were complicated by the fact that the best chance of snow was expected around 4 a.m. today.
"We check on all our trucks," Todd said. Should the snow start, "we should be good to go within a couple of hours."
Todd said Hopkins County has plenty of sand and salt ready, should the "dusting" of snow turn into a pile.
"We didn't use a tremendous amount on Veterans Day," he added, because the issue was more icy roads than snow removal.
The Veterans Day storm with its snow and record-breaking cold shut down Hopkins County Schools for two days. They've already used four of the 10 alternative "Skills Days" with students doing work online. There was no word Monday night on when a decision about today's classes would be announced.
The Hopkins County Justice Center already had plans to close today, but that was for the inauguration of Andy Beshear as Kentucky governor. The Hopkins County Government Center planned to remain open.
No matter what might fall from the sky, a big fall in temperature will follow.
"A change of 30 degrees by Tuesday afternoon," Humphrey said. But he added the cold won't be bad enough to break any local records for early December.
