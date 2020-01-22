Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Roger A. Blair, 22, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• John J. Danhoff, 64, of Madisonville was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• James N. Fassold, 28, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with marijuana possession and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Lauren K. Furgerson, 19, of Madisonville was charged Friday with three counts with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Morgan J. Johnson, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Timothy W. Maypray Sr., 59, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Amber L. Singer, 31, of Hopkinsville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Christian County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Cody E, Givens, 30, of Slaughters was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Justin M. Lane, 34, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
