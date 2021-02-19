Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
James Birge, 30, of Vincennes, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with fugitive from another state, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription containing substance not properly contained, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Prosser, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with being a fugitive from another state.
