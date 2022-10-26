BPW1.jpg

Hopkins County BPW Awards ceremony winners from left to right, Club President Raegina Scott, Dr. Cindy Kelley, Annetra Lovan and Jessica Blue.

 Photo submitted

The Hopkins County Business Professional Women’s Group (BPW) met for their annual Professional Women’s Week Award Banquet last Tuesday at the home of Doctor Cindy Kelley in Hanson, where awards to presented to winners in different categories, to recognize the hard work and dedication in which these women have served and continue to do so each and every day.

President Raegina Scott presented a donation to Denise Beach from Hopkins County Health Department that will go towards mammograms for the women they serve. Food was collected, and thanks to the Hopkins County Food Bank, it will be at all activities this week for the women to enjoy.

