The Hopkins County Business Professional Women’s Group (BPW) met for their annual Professional Women’s Week Award Banquet last Tuesday at the home of Doctor Cindy Kelley in Hanson, where awards to presented to winners in different categories, to recognize the hard work and dedication in which these women have served and continue to do so each and every day.
President Raegina Scott presented a donation to Denise Beach from Hopkins County Health Department that will go towards mammograms for the women they serve. Food was collected, and thanks to the Hopkins County Food Bank, it will be at all activities this week for the women to enjoy.
According to club member Donna Slaton, the Woman of the Year Award was given to Doctor Cindy Kelley, President of MCC, who has been instrumental in providing meeting places and member recruitment in her seven years of membership.
The Community Award for Business Promoting Women was awarded to Jessica Blue, owner of Cute as a Button Boutique and The Beauty Bar and Spa.
The Woman of Achievement Award was given to Annetra Lovan, owner of the South Main Diner, who is a retired Corrections Officer of 20 years. Lovan, mother of five, has also served as a foster parent to more than 90 children and teens.
All award winners were honored and celebrated for the work that they have done in serving the community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.