Before the coronavirus began devastating the U.S. economy, unemployment in Hopkins County was slightly above the state average. But now? Well, who knows at this point?
“Right now, numbers are irrelevant,” Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said. “All bets are off.”
Hagerman said Thursday that his top priority right now is to keep as many local employees working as he can. And he said the jobs are out there.
“We’ve probably got 50 employers on the website,” he said. He estimated 300 jobs are listed on the EDC site, which is HopkinsCoKYJobs.com.
Hagerman said few local industries have closed because of COVID-19, because they are considered essential.
“Land O’ Frost and Tyson need people in the worst way, because they’re part of the food chain,” Hagerman said.
But Warrior Coal is closed until Wednesday, April 15, blaming “disruptions” caused by the virus. And General Electric Aviation canceled three shifts last weekend after at least three employees tested positive for the virus.
The Hopkins County Judge-Executive was asked during a Thursday Facebook Live briefing about possibly ordering GE Aviation closed for health reasons.
“This is a defense contractor,” Jack Whitfield Jr. said. “I don’t think we can go out there and shut them down.”
Hagerman does not expect Carhartt to hire many new workers, as it switches next week to making personal protective equipment.
“The cutting facility may have to shut down for a short period,” Hagerman said.
Hagerman also believes Berry Plastics jobs in Madisonville are safe, even though the company announced 600 temporary layoffs in Evansville on Wednesday.
“They’re going to be doing assembly of face shields, making about 75,000 a week,” Hagerman said.
As for the numbers: the Kentucky Center for Statistics reported Thursday that the Hopkins County jobless rate was 4.7% in February. That was below the 5.1% rate of January and 4.0% in December.
But those months may seem like a lifetime ago, since the U.S. Labor Department announced Thursday that 6.648 million people nationwide filed initial unemployment claims last week. That was almost double the week before, and included a record 112,726 Kentucky workers.
“It’s the best definition of ‘seasonally adjusted’ rates,” Hagerman said.
The state report counted 860 people in Hopkins County as unemployed in February. The March number likely will be much higher, if only because many businesses have closed temporarily on order from Gov. Andy Beshear.
“If things are protracted for any reason, a lot of people will be at risk,” Hagerman said. “We don’t want to struggle months from now, and ‘come out of the bunker’ to find a lot of businesses shut down.”
The March unemployment report for Hopkins County will be released Thursday, April 23.
