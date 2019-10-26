Harry Davis appreciates the "Hometown Heroes" emphasis in Madisonville this year. But the military veteran says he's not one of them.
"We're not the heroes. All your heroes are buried at Arlington," Davis said.
He choked up a bit as he thought about fellow soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery -- including some he watched die in combat.
Davis, 73, will be honored with his wife as the grand marshal of this year's Veterans Day parade in downtown Madisonville. It's somewhat
See Soldier/Page A6
against his wishes.
"It was a good surprise," he said. "But I didn't want to do it."
Davis recalls serving in Vietnam for 18 months between 1967-69. Even though the U.S. had a military draft at the time, he volunteered to leave Madisonville and head overseas.
"I was the line company RTO for awhile -- a radio-telephone operator," said Davis, who eventually became the personal operator for an Army colonel.
Davis's base was 60 miles from the South Vietnamese capital, then called Saigon but now known as Ho Chi Minh City. With Viet Cong guerrillas also claiming the base as a rest spot, Davis said every night was fight night.
"They tried to overrun the base camp and everything else," Davis said.
It was also the time of the Tet Offensive, as North Vietnam and the Viet Cong tried to conquer the south. Davis says he was wounded five times in 18 months, including a bullet that went off his helmet.
Davis was glad to get out of the battle zone and finish his two-year tour at Fort Carson, Colorado, as a member of the Fifth Infantry Mechanized. After leaving the Army, Davis worked for more than 21 years at Goldenrod Dairy's UC Milk Company.
This will be the 55th year for the Madisonville Veterans Day parade, and it's become known as the biggest in Kentucky. Davis said 105 different units took part last year.
While there's no theme this year, Chairman and former Hopkins County Judge-Executive Donnie Carroll said the parade will offer something new -- a "Most Patriotic" trophy, which will be passed from one year's winner to the next.
Carroll is also a veteran, serving in the Air Force from 1958-62.
"My adventure was in Greenland," he said with a laugh. "A bit cooler than Vietnam."
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, a day before the Veterans Day holiday of Nov. 11, because many people have to work then.
There's still time to apply for a place in the parade. The official deadline is Thursday. Learn more by emailing vetsparade@yahoo.com.
