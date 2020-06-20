After being closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hopkins County Property Valuation Administrator’s office will reopen to in-person traffic Monday at a limited capacity, said PVA Pam Love Barber.
Although the PVA office serves the county and is located in the annex building in Madisonville, it is technically a state office that is locally elected. Barber said she follows the governor’s orders on what to do during the pandemic. Since Gov. Andy Beshear has “OK’d more goings-on, I feel safe that we can at least open the doors,” she said.
PVA staff across the state has been working since the pandemic’s onset, said Mack Bushart, the executive director of the Kentucky Property Valuation Administrator’s Association. On Friday afternoon, Bushart said that to his knowledge none of the offices were open to public traffic.
The PVA and office staff are responsible for assessing all real and personal property in the county for tax purposes, Bushart said. The inspection period, typically in May, has been moved to July 6-20.
Two people at a time will be allowed in the lobby of the Hopkins County PVA — located at 25 East Center Street. Most business will be conducted by phone, email or appointment. Those who enter the actual office for an appointment must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Hand sanitizer will be available to those who come in.
To reach the PVA, call 270-821-3092 or email pbarber@hopkinspva.org.
Across the commonwealth, the coronavirus has killed 520 people in Kentucky as of Thursday, according to the state COVID-19 website, kycovid19.ky.gov. There were 234 new cases and 3 new deaths. The total number of cases in Kentucky sits at 13,197. More than 3,500 patients have recovered.
Hopkins County is 10th in the state as far as the number of cases with 228, according to state and local data. The Hopkins County Health Department in its summary update on Friday said the county has has 33 deaths and 189 recovered. The total number of county cases includes 6 people who are probable positive cases.
Restaurants and places of worship will be opened to 50% capacity on Monday. Madisonville’s city pool is set to open Monday, June 29. Dawson Springs said it will not open its pool this summer.
“People are getting out more. So the issue that we are looking at going forward is that as we open these things up, one more case may have many more contacts than even a month ago,” Hopkins Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said in a live Facebook update on Wednesday. “We’re asking everyone to continue to be careful.”
He suggested to be aware of the distance between you and others and to wear a mask.
“We want to keep this thing down as much as possible,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said in the weekly update. “... This virus is still here and we need your help to keep those numbers down.”
The next city/county update will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Two testing sites remain open in Hopkins County.
Baptist Health Urgent Care, at 1851 N. Main Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins are accepted. For more information, call 270-643-4712.
First Care Clinic, 1350 N. Main Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend. Register online or call 270-245-2554.
• City curbside recycling will start back up on June 29. City workers will collect recycle toters as traditional waste for the final time next week. The following week, recycle toters should be filled with recyclables.
• The COVID-19 hotline, manned by health care workers at the state poison control center, is open to those seeking advice or answers to related questions. The hotline number is 800-722-5725.
