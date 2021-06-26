The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a Madisonville man was arrested on Sunday in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Joshua Overstreet, 32, was charged with first- degree rape of a victim under 12-years-old.
According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Charlie Young, the initial complaint was made to the sheriff’s office on Sunday.
Young said the initial complaint alleged that Overstreet had inappropriate contact with a juvenile, and after further investigation and interviews, it was determined that evidence and statements were consistent in showing that the juvenile had been raped.
No comment was made on how Overstreet knew the victim.
Young said the investigation is ongoing at this time.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Med Center Ambulance Service and the local Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
As of Friday, Overstreet remains housed in the Hopkins County Jail on a $20,000 cash bail bond. His first court appearance was Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.
