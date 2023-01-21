LTR1

Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group representative, Mike Duncan, presented updates and information to the Fiscal Court, Tuesday morning. He said there are still residents out there who have not yet reached out for help. They are urged to do so.

While the Hopkins County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group continues to assist those who were impacted by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, group representative, Mike Duncan told members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court this week that there are still people in the county who need help but are unaware that it is available.

“There are lots of people out there helping,” Duncan said. “Different groups coming together to work on projects. We have done a lot of work over the past year. We have been able to leverage a lot of resources to help people, and we are continuing to do so.”

