While the Hopkins County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group continues to assist those who were impacted by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, group representative, Mike Duncan told members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court this week that there are still people in the county who need help but are unaware that it is available.
“There are lots of people out there helping,” Duncan said. “Different groups coming together to work on projects. We have done a lot of work over the past year. We have been able to leverage a lot of resources to help people, and we are continuing to do so.”
Despite the ongoing efforts, advertising, open houses, and informative presentations, there are still people who are not aware that help is out there for the taking. There are numbers to call to get a case worker to help figure out what resources are available in order to get the rebuilding process started.
According to Duncan, some people ‘just left and aren’t coming back.’ There are grants that people can apply for in order to get the needed assistance. Volunteers are still showing up everyday to help all those in need.
“Catholic Charities, Habitat for Humanities, and the Amish communities have been instrumental in the rebuilding process in Dawson Springs. We know how long it takes to rebuild. A lot of people are doing a lot of things. It is surprising how many houses have been able to get up this winter, I guess cause the good weather.”
Duncan said that volunteers rotate in and out to help as needed. Many are skilled laborers.
Over the past year, Long Term Recovery (LTR) has worked on 70 properties or structures. They have been constantly applying for grants to help offset costs. Most recently a grant for $99,000 was received to help Habitat for Humanity, Catholic Charities and The Fuller Group with cost of supplies. LTR is currently working had to bring Camp Noah to Dawson Springs this summer. Camp Noah is a day camp specifically for the children who were affected by the tornado, more to come on this.
Habitat for Humanity has approved twenty one different families for housing. One house is completely finished and a second home is close to completion. Currently, eleven other homes are under construction.
Catholic Charities has completed roughly 90 case worker projects. Two houses are under roof and two foundations are in the ground with possible six houses in total to build. Clarkdale Court Project is about 80% complete as far as the design work. The goal is to have the bidding and construction to start summer 2023. The Belmont property is 60% occupied with the hope of renovating the remainder of the buildings spring 2023.
The Faith Baptist Church in Dawson has been building one new home for one of their members’ family. Dawson Primitive Baptist Church is working on getting multiple double wide mobile homes for families in need.
As far as the storage on donated materials, Duncan said they have distributed a lot of things and it goes on a day-by-day basis. There is still a lot of donated goods at the Barnsley storage location.
“It comes in phases. People can come get appliances and furniture, we are keeping record, sign off. We got room and we can move things around to use the space. It is there for those who need it.”
If you or someone you know still needs assistance please reach out directly at 270-896-7908.
