“Our job is to feed them and keep them healthy and happy,” said Lisa Martin, West Broadway’s cafeteria manager.
Schools across the Hopkins County district are preparing for the return of students with the hybrid model. Because of this learning model, the district’s meal program will look different.
In the hybrid model, students will split into two groups, “A” and “B.” group “A” students attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays, while “B” students attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for deep cleanings at each school and food pick-up days.
Students in group “A” will receive in-person meals at school Mondays and Tuesdays. According to the district, on Wednesdays students may pick up their breakfasts and lunches at a school site or receive one breakfast and one lunch at a community stop location.
Wednesdays will also be the day group “B” may choose to pick-up breakfasts and lunches or choose to get one breakfast and lunch from a community stop. They’ll receive their in-person meals Thursdays and Fridays.
Assistant Supt. Amy Smith said some meals would be frozen foods that can keep so group “B” students can have meals on Mondays and Tuesdays.
According to Martin, students at her school will get a freezer bag and a refrigerator bag.
“Some parents have a meal-a-day delivered, instead of getting the big bags,” she said. “We’ve had some parents not able to store that much in their refrigerator, especially if they’ve got multiple kids. So we’ve got a couple of options for them to go with.”
Martin said she believes it’s essential to keep making the free meals available for students because times are hard.
“During the pandemic and with a lot of people being laid off, this is our way of helping out,” she said. “We love our students. It makes us feel good, knowing that they’ve got a little something at home to eat through these hard times.”
Smith said at the community stops, bus drivers and their monitors will serve one breakfast and one lunch because they don’t have enough room to hold meals for each school day.
“We have to keep them in a cooler to keep everything at the right temperature to meet requirements,”
she said.
Martin said from her school, they’ll send out lunches with popcorn chicken, chicken nuggets, hamburgers, strombolis, pizza and more. Every week they’ll have french fries, broccoli, veggie cups, baby carrots, applesauce, and various fruits. They’ll also give students milk and juice.
Students will have items like banana bread, muffins, donuts, cinnamon rolls, Pop-Tarts, and breakfast burritos for breakfast.
“These are the popular items, we’ve got a lot of the children’s favorites,” Martin said.
Each meal is easily microwavable and will come with instructions.
On Wednesdays, students who’ve chosen to do only remote learning may pick up five breakfasts and five lunches at a school site or receive one breakfast and one lunch from a community stop.
If the district has to close down and go to remote learning completely, either because of COVID-19 or weather-related instances, meals will still be made available.
“The Wednesday meal plan is how we will operate on those closures,” said Smith. “Our buses will be at those community stops when we’re closing.”
Smith said this would happen the two weeks following fall break when students are all on remote learning. They can choose one set of meals a day through the stops, or pick all of their meals on Wednesday at a school site.
Meals may be picked up at schools on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Meals may be picked up at any school location, even if your child doesn’t attend that school, according to the district.
Each school will have several stops. For more information regarding your school’s specific community stops, visit https://bit.ly/35kIbVH.
