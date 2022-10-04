United Way of the Coalfield and ARCH Coalition are asking anyone who works in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties to fill out a child care survey.
Don Howerton, executive director for UWC, said the survey focuses on what their needs are in regards to child care.
He said they can’t go into specifics, but they are working on something that will be “a fundamental change in child care resources in these two counties.”
According to the ARCH Coalition Facebook page, the availability and cost of childcare are one of the issues that the ARCH Coalition is involved in.
“Childcare has been an area of need for a long time here, and the pandemic only made that need more clear,” the post said. “We need to gather some information from people who have used, or needed to use childcare now or in the past.”
Howerton said they still have a few months to do some research.
Dee Padgett, the UWC office manager, said the rough deadline is the end of November to have the majority of the research done.
“We are trying to get a handle on the child care needs of the community for the individuals, the family, and industry,” she said.
There is also a survey going around for employers as well. Howerton said he believes the employers will be contacted directly. While it is in conjunction with ARCH and UWC, it is not the same survey.
To participate in the employee survey, visit https://archcoalition.org/childcare-survey/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.