The Madisonville City Council is set to vote on the first reading of an ordinance on Tuesday that would allow Warrior Coal to mine in certain areas inside city limits.
Four ordinances regarding the mining issue are on agenda for the council to either vote on or to let let die for lack needed motions to bring to a vote.
Each ordinance varies in the depth mining could be conducted, while the language varies regarding who is authorized to give authorization for mining in a specific area.
All four versions have a statement stating there will be no mining in 250 linear feet of any residence or occupied dwelling located on the surface estate without the prior written consent of the record title owner of the estate.
Versions one and four of the ordinance have a statement stating that no coal shall be mined within the permitted area unless the coal is at a depth of at least 650 feet below the surface, while the second and third versions have a base set of at least 450 feet.
The first and second versions also say if the owner of the mineral estate does not own the surface estate overlying the mineral estate, there shall be no mining of coal without prior written consent of the record title owner of the surface estate.
Versions three and four vary on this portion of the ordinance, stating that if there are occupied dwellings on the surface estate, no coal shall be mined underlying the surface estate without the prior written consent of the owners of the occupied dwellings.
Ward 6 Councilmember Chad Menser said he had requested the city get permission from property owners only if there is an occupied dwelling, adding that is what other cities have done due to zoning and planning areas.
“I believe that version three is what I would propose,” said Menser. “It does protect the integrity of the structures on the surface, but due to previous court cases ... basically state that the mineral estate does have a value within it, so the surface owner has no right to that money and that was decided previously in a court case. Ordinance three only requires consent of the surface owner if there is an occupied dwelling, which we can do due to planning and zoning.”
Ward 2 Councilmember Tony Space said he has not made a decision on which way he will vote on the issue.
One of the main concerns from the council is keeping the mining from residential areas in the city — mainly the Oakwood Lane area and at Brown Badgett Loop.
The most recently submitted map proposals from Warrior Coal to the city included moving work further away from residential areas, which Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said showed the coal company was making efforts to work with the council and their wishes.
Other ordinances on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include ordinances relating to the compensation rates of both city council members and the mayor and an ordinance related to the nomination and election of candidates for city office.
A more detailed story about these ordinances will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Messenger.
