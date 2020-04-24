In one sense, Hopkins County’s time of testing ended Thursday evening. But a large medical trial continues at a nursing home, with the death count now at 10.
Three days of free coronavirus testing ended at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. With testing opened to everyone, more people clearly took advantage of it.
At late-morning, a line of more than a dozen cars stretched from the white testing tent down the hill toward the Maroons’ soccer field. Madisonville Police reported the wait at mid-afternoon was more than two hours, with remaining screenings conducted only by appointment.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 300 people were tested in Madisonville Thursday by 3 p.m. The cutoff time was 5:30 p.m. The three-day total was 747, which was short of Beshear’s goal of 1,000 in Madisonville.
Beshear also noted the death of Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick during his late-afternoon briefing. Vick died in a car crash Wednesday after an overnight security shift at the testing site.
“He was helping people who were getting tested,” Beshear said.
But a challenge remains for the staff and medical workers at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation. Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton indicated Thursday that local long-term care facilities now have 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 45% of the county’s total.
“We’re not where we need to be yet,” Cotton said during the daily Facebook Live briefing. He added that 63 patients and 14 staff members at the facilities have tested positive for the virus.
While Cotton did not name the locations, the bulk of the cases is at Ridgewood Terrace. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday that at least 10 people have died from COVID-19 there, out of 56 positive residents and 10 staff members. All of the victims were residents.
Acting Kentucky Health Secretary Eric Friedlander indicated Thursday that Ridgewood Terrace is one of several facilities across the commonwealth where full testing has been conducted. He noted long-term care will receive “greater scrutiny,” instead of reopening right away.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services shows Ridgewood Terrace has 110 beds. Only one nursing home in Kentucky currently has more COVID-19 deaths. A message left with a spokesperson for Ridgewood Terrace Thursday was not returned.
By comparison, the Herald-Leader reports one resident has died from the pandemic at Hillside Villa Care.
Cotton reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County Thursday. That total is now 169, with 64 patients recovered. The death count was unchanged at 17.
“We expect to see a jump,” Whitfield said, as results from the three days of tests come back. Cotton said that could occur as soon as Monday.
Whitfield joined the line for testing Wednesday afternoon, since he said his job takes him outside the office frequently.
“It wasn’t comfortable, but it wasn’t bad,” Whitfield said.
In other developments Thursday related to COVID-19:
• Baptist Health Madisonville announced a new schedule for blood donations at the Lions Club. Donations can be scheduled for Tuesday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments to donate can be made by calling 270-825-5150.
• Federal prosecutor Russell Coleman sent a letter to hospital executives across western Kentucky, urging them to report hoarding or price gouging of medical supplies. Reports can be made by calling 866-720-5721.
• Madisonville Community College President Dr. Cindy Kelley said registration is open for summer and fall classes. But she noted much of the instruction will occur online, as a health precaution.
• Gas prices remained low across the county, with one station selling regular unleaded for $1.16 a gallon. Some stations in Henderson have dropped below one dollar.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.