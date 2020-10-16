Editor’s Note: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Over a three-part series, The Messenger will be looking at the issue from the perspective of a survivor and a counselor, the police and court system and resources available for victims. The name of the individual in this story has been changed to protect her identity.
Living in a constant state of fear and self-doubt, Jane says she never knew what would happen when her ex-husband walked through the door.
Even removed from her ex-husband, Jane said she is still living in fear — not only for herself — but for her children as well.
“It is like having a personal terrorist all the time,” said Jane.
Jane says her ex-husband was physically, mentally, sexually and financially abusive throughout their marriage. He showed no empathy and never seemed sorry for the pain he inflicted, she said.
“It started about a month into the marriage. Before that, he would call himself a good ‘Godly man’,” said Jane. “I was embarrassed. I tried to hide (the abuse) because I was so embarrassed.”
Often abusers will use name calling, intimidation, isolation, threats, denying, blaming and even the children to keep a hold on their victim, said Bonnie Young-Turley, owner of Synergy Counseling and Wellness Center in Madisonville.
Jane was raised by people who taught her divorce was never an option. She said when she got in front of her family and God and promised to stay with this person, she meant it.
“We went to three different marriage counselors throughout the time, but it didn’t help,” she said. “I was bound and determined to make it be OK. Then, at one point, I realized that I couldn’t make it be OK.”
Her family are the ones who gave her the strength — and the money — to eventually leave her husband and file for the divorce.
“My grandparents called me to their house, and we sat down at the table and they handed me an envelope with $1,000 in it,” she said.
She told them she couldn’t take it, by her grandmother told her she was going to take it.
“Don’t stay because you have to, stay because you want to,’ she recalled her granfather saying, while fighting back tears.
That was the first $1,000 she saved and it took her another two years to save up enough to take her children and leave.
“I was just scared,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure that we didn’t end up in public housing or anything like that. I just did anything I could to make our lives the best I could at the time.”
Even after she left, Jane said her ex would show up at her house unannounced. She and her children could not escape him and they still lived in fear, she explained.
“We always had day shift and night shift at my house. Someone was always awake if that tells you anything,” said Jane.
Lasting trauma and mental issues from domestic violence is something Turley has seen through her patients as she attempts to help them overcome and move on in a healthy manner.
“The victim is often labeled as mentally unstable. Well yeah, of course they have mental issues because they have been abused,” said Turley. “it doesn’t mean they are incapable of taking care of their children, it just means they need some special help to help figure out how to recover from that. People don’t realize that by labeling a victim of domestic violence weak or stupid, it’s what keeps people silent.”
The only way to change the view on victims and to encourage more to speak out is to stop labeling them, Turley said.
She said until people can start offering help without calling victims names, the cycle of domestic violence will continue.
“I don’t want people to continue hiding in the shadows because that is where things fester and rot. Only when things are brought to light can things heal, and that is what has to happen with domestic and child abuse,” said Turley.
Abusers tend to prey on care takers because they need that constant affirmation, she said. They will also prey on people who have grown up with violence because the victim is used to it.
“An abuser has really low self-esteem or self worth, and they pick someone who worships them and who allows them to do anything,”
said Turley.
Turley said victims need to be aware that there are places that can help them leave an abusive situation and support them until they are able to support themselves.
It wasn’t until recently that Jane had heard about Sanctuary, Inc., a non-profit that helps battered women and their children. She is taking a domestic violence class they offer, and they have given her books to read on domestic violence.
“They haven’t treated me like a criminal they have treated me like a person,” said Jane.
Sanctuary, Inc., is based in Hopkinsville but offers assistance to individuals in Hopkins and surrounding counties. If you are a victim of abuse, please contact your local authorities or reach out to Sanctuary by calling their 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-766-0000.
In part two of this three-part series, we will look at domestic violence from the eyes of the police and the court system.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.