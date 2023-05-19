Recognized around the nation as “one of the most difficult workouts you will ever do”, the Murph WOD Challenge will be coming to the Hopkins County Family YMCA in Madisonville Memorial Day weekend.
Murph WOD is a CrossFit workout comprised of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats and one more mile run with a 20 pound vest.
Murph is a popular workout, which honors the life of Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy (Murph), who died in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005.
Known as a Hero WOD (Workout Of the Day), the Murph WOD Challenge is completed by CrossFitters and Navy Seals every year on Memorial Day to honor Murphy, and others who have died while in service.
“This will be our first year hosting the Murph Challenge,” Angela Carter, Interim CEO of the YMCA said. “We are excited to bring this opportunity to our members and the community and to honor the life of Lt. Michael Murphy.”
Murph WOD is a workout designed to honor and remember the men and women of the armed forces that have lost their lives in defense of our freedom. The course will be organized and ran by Keaton Frazer.
“I have not instructed a Murph Challenge before, but I’ve completed multiple,” Frazer said. “I recently began teaching weightlifting classes here at the YMCA and thought it would be a great experience for those in my class and something great to share with the community.”
While this workout is extremely difficult, everyone is encouraged to participate as modifications can be made. The challenge is free and you do not need to be a member of the Y to attend. Please meet Monday, May 29, 2023, at 7.am. at the outdoor pavilion of the YMCA to begin.
For more information about the challenge call the YMCA, 270-821-9622 or visit their Facebook page for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.