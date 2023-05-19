Recognized around the nation as “one of the most difficult workouts you will ever do”, the Murph WOD Challenge will be coming to the Hopkins County Family YMCA in Madisonville Memorial Day weekend.

Murph WOD is a CrossFit workout comprised of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats and one more mile run with a 20 pound vest.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.