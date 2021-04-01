An annual Dawson Springs event is set to return this summer while another is still undetermined.
Mike Russell, one of the organizers for the Mule and Draft Horse Days, said the event, while usually set for the first Saturday in May, will be tentatively scheduled for June 25-26 as weather conditions could force an alternative date.
The event is set to be held at 223 Eddie Beshear Drive in Dawson Springs.
“We will be having pony pulls, horse pulls, we will be having our antique tractor pull, a cruise-in and two days of live music,” said Russell. “We have multiple bands lined up.”
Russell said the event will be in compliance for COVID-19 safety protocols.
“This is all outside with social guidelines and CDC recommendations,” he said. “We will actually be doing some local advertisement starting at the end of May.”
Russell said the event had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said that it is exciting to be coming back this year.
“We are excited and have had overwhelming response as far as community backing and participant backing as well,” he said. “Everyone is excited to get back out and be able to do something and just get back into the groove of things.”
More information on updates on the event and other plans will be posted on the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/muledrafthorse daysdawsonspringsky.
It is unclear if another Dawson Springs tradition — the Bar-B-Q festiva- will take place this summer, according to employees at the Dawson Springs City Hall.
In the past, the event has hosted several vendors, games and attractions, including a street fair, 5K race and a classic car cruise-in.
City employees said a decision could be made in the middle of April on the fate of the festival.
