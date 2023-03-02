Elected officials and business leaders from across Hopkins County gathered at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville on Thursday morning for the annual State of the Cities and County, hosted by the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by First United Bank. Fifteen months after the devastating Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, that tragic storm continued to dominate discussion during the event.

During a panel discussion, Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps and Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell were joined by Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby, who was subbing for Mayor Albert Jackson who was not present. All three touched on the needs of their cities, most of which centered around infrastructure and housing.

