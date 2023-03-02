Elected officials and business leaders from across Hopkins County gathered at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville on Thursday morning for the annual State of the Cities and County, hosted by the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by First United Bank. Fifteen months after the devastating Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, that tragic storm continued to dominate discussion during the event.
During a panel discussion, Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps and Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell were joined by Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby, who was subbing for Mayor Albert Jackson who was not present. All three touched on the needs of their cities, most of which centered around infrastructure and housing.
Sewell also discussed her city’s recovery from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. She reported that as of Jan. 11, there had been 123 building permits issued in an area ranging from Barnsley to Dawson Springs, 93 of which were located within three miles of Dawson.
Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, likewise, spent the majority of his time in front of the crowd discussing the tornado and the events that followed. He praised local volunteers and workers who stepped up in the hours and days following the tornado, and those that are still helping with the ongoing recovery efforts throughout the county.
“The Long Term Recovery Group is led by Heath Duncan and Mike Duncan, but there is a whole team of people working on that, and I cannot begin to name them all,” he said. “They are doing a great job. We are seeing progress.”
Whitfield said that Habitat for Humanity is building houses in Hopkins County at a rate faster than has ever been seen. He said the Fuller Group, the Brethren and the Mennonites are all helping to rebuild new houses and structures.
“We’ve got houses going up,” he said. “Its not as fast as we would like. We would like to see everybody back in a house right now. But we are making progress.”
Whitfield said that he is currently working with developers and industry to bring new opportunities to Dawson Springs, including a new apartment complex. He added there was also a new apartment complex coming to Madisonville.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton changed directions with his address, choosing instead to focus on positive things going on in the the city right now, as well as the city’s vision for the future.
“We are known internationally,” Cotton said. “The city of Madisonville reaches out all over the world, and you don’t even know it.”
He mentioned Clark Webstaurant, IMS, Ahlstrom and Berry Global as some of the industries located in Madisonville that have big impacts on the global marketplace.
“Last year alone (Clark Webstaurant) shipped out almost two million orders,” Cotton said. “That’s not pieces, that’s orders. As a restaurant in Madisonville, we (at Brothers Barbeque) even order from them. Its great being able to order from somebody right here who is providing resources for our community.”
He said that IMS produced over 8.4 million appliance parts that were shipped around the globe in 2022.
“How many of you love Wendy’s Frosties?” Cotton asked. “Did you know that in Madisonville, Kentucky, Berry Global produced almost 700 million cups last year that were shipped all over the world to every Wendy’s in the world?”
He added that Ahlstrom, which is currently in the middle of a major expansion, produced over 37.4 million pounds of paper products last year.
“Its unbelievable what we have in our community and we don’t even know it,” Cotton said. “We don’t think about it. We just drive by.”
He worked his way through a brochure on “WIGS”—Wildly Important Goals. These include growth and development for the quality of life, engaging and connecting the community, inspiring and developing employees, and public safety.
