Maker’s Market & Farmstand is a new program in Hopkins County made up of local artisans, crafters and farmers who are looking to spread joy, get their name out there, and introduce the community to local handmade and homemade products.
According to Maria Bailey, local crafter and owner of the Turning Wheel, it is very difficult for small crafters, makers, and others that make value-added items (like jams, sauces, baked goods) to get their items to customers, or even aware of what it is that they have.
“We usually start with friends and family and then expand through word-of-mouth,” Bailey said. “Some sell at farmer’s markets or vendor fairs, but those take a lot of time and don’t always have consistent results. So, I had the idea of a “subscription” type box that would be filled with items that are solely hand-made or farm-produced by local small businesses. Makers Market & Farmstand is the result.”
Bailey curates the items in the box all based around a specific holiday or theme.
“Valentine’s Day is our first box which will be ready for pickup on February 6. It will have two pieces of jewelry from Turning Wheel, jelly from Glad Moon Farm, a cookie from Cotton Flour Cookies, macaroons from Cookies Assemble, roll on perfume (which is a product that is not even being offered yet) from MadCity Wicks and Wine, and some other items that are still being determined. There will even be some surprise items!”
Bailey says they are already working on future themes such as, Spring/Easter, Teacher Appreciation, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day. There will only be 50 of each box, to start, and local pick up only (shipping is being explored for future boxes).
The Valentine’s Box can be picked up at the My Favorite Things Party with a Purpose on February 6, at The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, for those attending. If you are not attending, pickups will be available at The Kentucky Movers & Makers space, Feb. 7 and 8 from 4-8 p.m.
If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about the Makers Market & Farmstand, their Facebook page is now live and is updated frequently. It will feature the different box contributors for the following weeks.
Businesses that would like to submit an item for consideration for a box can contact Maria Bailey via the Facebook page. Makers Market & Farmstand is still looking for a business that would be willing to be a pick-up location for future boxes.
