The Hopkins County Jail announced Thursday plans to extend the suspension of visitation and community service programs until Oct. 1 as the facility continues to work to stop the spread of COVID-19 among the inmate population.
On Aug. 25, the jail announced the initial suspension of visitation, community service programs, in-house programs and volunteer services due to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the inmate population. The suspension was originally planned to be effective until today.
“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to extend our suspension of visitation, community service programs, in-house programs, and volunteer services until October 1, 2021,” according to release from the jail. “While the measures that we have in place are working to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and incidents of new cases have reduced, we feel that it is best to continue these measures at this time to eliminate the cases in our facility before we reinstate visitation, programs and volunteer services.”
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said Thursday that there were two positive cases confirmed last week that are still recovering bringing the total of confirmed cases to 10.
Lewis said all but the two have recovered or been released.
“Not all those who tested positive have remained in custody,” said Lewis. “The lockdown has definitely been working and helping to control the spread.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.