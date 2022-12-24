Six children in Kentucky have died from influenza in the last month, with three of those deaths having been within in the past week.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said there is a serious problem this year with influenza and invasive group A strep in children.
“I wanted to talk to parents about the importance of influenza vaccination for their children six months and older and keeping anyone who is sick away from their newborn,” she said.
Several of the children who died were co-infected with strep and influenza, she said.
“We have seen quite a bit of this locally, and that is not something, as somebody who has been doing this work for 32 years, that I have seen a lot of,” said Beach. “The combination of influenza and strep at the same time.”
She said these pediatric hospitalizations have also been reported in other states and countries with influenza and group A strep. There is also a shortage of Oseltamivir, which treats influenza, and Amoxicillin, which treats strep.
“People just need to be very careful, get in early if they think their child has influenza or strep and seek proper treatment,” said Beach. “This is the most severe flu season I have seen in years, including before COVID.”
There have also been flu outbreaks at several long-term care facilities, so she wants to encourage people to be very careful if they have symptoms of respiratory illness or sore throat. Don’t go to see somebody in a long-term care facility.
Because allergies are still around, she said to know the difference between allergies and the flu is that allergies are more subtle.
“You are going to have a runny nose, itchy eyes, itchy throat, no fever, and most of the time, you are still up and about able to go to work or school and be productive,” said Beach.
As for the flu, that has a rapid onset, and there is usually a fever, body aches, and more pronounced respiratory symptoms like a sore throat, cough, runny nose, and congestion, and it is more debilitating.
“They are not going to feel like going to work. They are going to be in bed,” she said.
Beach said she just wants to encourage parents to get any child six months or older vaccinated for the flu and keep anyone sick away from children under six months old because they can’t be vaccinated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.