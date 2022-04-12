If you are looking to spend time with your kids, crafting without making a mess, new DIY kits being offered by the Hopkins County — Madisonville Public Librar are the perfect solution. Kits are free, while supplies last.
“These are age appropriate and you can come and take as many as you want,” Children and Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator Shanna Turner said. “We try to keep the kits seasonal and as easy as possible for the kids.”
For the month of April, and the Easter season, each brown bag will have three crafts inside, one small, one medium and one large craft to make.
Be sure to stop by the library and grab your kits before they run out.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.