The Hopkins County School Board welcomed the new division 5 board member, Kerri Scisney, at Monday’s meeting.
Scisney comes to the board retired from the Madisonville Fire Department, as a CASA volunteer, as an associate minister at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, and as a member of the Hopkins County NAACP.
Scisney said she applied to be part of the school board because she has a passion for helping kids and felt she could be more helpful to their education as a board member.
“I will bring a different light because I have never been in the educational field, but I have been a parent with kids in the system, and I have two grandkids that are in the system that live with me,” she said. “I know what the parents are kind of going through. What their ideas or wants might be. I think I will bring a fresh insight.”
All of the board members and Central Office staff in attendance welcomed Scisney to the board and said they were excited to work with her.
She said she too was excited to jump in with both feet to help make and shape the lives of the future leaders of Hopkins County.
“I just want to be a part of the team and everything they have now to help them push it forward,” said Scisney.
She is already planning to run for the seat again in November when her term is up. She said once she is elected, then she can introduce new ideas to the board.
“I am just happy and proud to be able to serve my community again,” said Scisney.
During the meeting, the board approved the 2022-2023 revised certified salary schedule to fix a previous typo. Chief Financial Officer Eydie Tate said all the information the board voted on at the last meeting is still the same, the numbers just now reflect that change better. The updated salary schedule will be on the district page for viewing today.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
- presented the “Remember Your Why” Award to Madisonville North Hopkins High School student Jack Wagoner for helping an elementary student find his glasses after they were thrown away at the Olympic Field Games.
- recognized the PressPoint “Best In” Award winners from the elementary, middle, and high schools across the district.
- approved an invoice payments to Alumaglass Supply Co. for $222,0000 and A&K Construction for $170,946.95 for their work on the new Hanson Elementary School.
- approved to use School Security Project Grant Funds for the agreement with Encore Technologies for interior door access control for Central and North high schools.
- approved two change order numbers for the new Hanson Elementary School.
- approved the 2022-2023 tentative budget.
- approved the 2022-2023 principals’ combined budgets.
- approved the audit contract with Alford, Nance, Jones, & Oakley, LLP for the 2021-2022 school year.
- approved the Kentucky Department of Education memorandum of agreement contract
- for Deidra Hightower and Cristy Tomes for the 2022-2023 school year.
- approved to award the bid for LP Gas to Fortner Gas.
- approved to award the bid for uniforms and mops to Cintas.
- approved to award bid to H&R Agri-Power, for the amount of $33,8000, to purchase a tractor for the Hopkins County Central High School.
- approved the distribution of $6,000 from the Mary Long Scholarship Fund to three Central students in the amount of $2,000 each.
- approved the pu
r
- chase of a desktop Ricoh Copier for Club Southside.
- approved to declare 75 South Railroad Street as surplus property.
- approved to submit an application of waiver to the Kentucky Administrative Regulation Kentucky Board of Education related to pupil attendance.
- approved a memorandum of understanding with The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for the ASPIRE Dissemination Project.
- approved the 2022-2023 Code of Acceptable Behavior and Discipline.
- approved the contract and memorandum of agreement with The Commonwealth of Kentucky, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, and Juvenile Justice for the Hopkins County Day Treatment.
The next scheduled meeting of the Hopkins County School Board is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 at the Hopkins County Central Office in the board room.
