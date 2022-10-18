A representative from Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects presented the Hopkins County School Board and audience with the preliminary designs of the two auxiliary gyms Monday night.
Andrew Owens, with the architect firm, said they are moving into the later phase of the design process with the gyms after talking with teachers and administrators from both Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools.
“The largest piece of the program is an auxiliary gymnasium, so that would include a full-sized basketball court, some spectator seating, it would also serve as a storm shelter,” he said.
Both schools had some extra programming they wanted to include in the design of the new gyms to use as a multipurpose space.
“There is a little bit of a different slant on each one of them,” said Owens.
At North, the gym addition will go over the top of the existing tennis courts in the back of the school near the parking lot. A large piece of the project will be the auxiliary gym and storm shelter that the district is working to incorporate into the two high schools.
The primary needs at North include more classroom space, so there are more options for classes in the multipurpose space of the auxiliary gym.
“There is more of a slant towards classroom sized multipurpose, but a large space that can be configured into two smaller spaces,” said Owens. “Also with that, there is also a storage room that can double as a concessions area with a roll-up door and an area for athletic training.”
At Central, there is also the large gym addition to double as a storm shelter, but Central needed a space for the cheer and dance teams.
“It will have a cheer and dance floor system within that multipurpose room,” said Owens.
Both schools will have a dedicated restroom attached to the new auxiliary gym, so the rest of the school can remain closed during games or use of the space.
After the presentation, the school board approved the design development documents which includes the plans Owens mentioned and the renderings of the first stages.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said those designs are preliminary and they will change throughout the project.
The board also approved geotechnical engineers for the next phase of the project and special inspections.
“The geotechnical is testing the ground to make sure you can build on those surfaces and what type of foundation structure you need so as they get more in-depth into the designs they know the foundation type for these structures,” said Cline. “Special inspections is, throughout the process, they are a third party who is going to come behind the contractor, whoever that contractor ends up being, and monitor on behalf of the district as progress goes on.”
The architects will use the geotechnical tests to help finalize the construction documents. Once the architects finalize those, the board will vote to approve the designs, then bids for contractors will go out.
Cline said they are still in the very early stages of the process for the auxiliary gym and storm shelters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.