Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Candace G. Conrad, 24, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
• Kristopher I. Depriest, 23, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with fourth degree assault, third degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 and non-payment of court costs/fines.
• Eric N. Harris, 40, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with third degree criminal trespass and public intoxication.
