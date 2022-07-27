Madisonville American Legion Post 6 will be hosting a lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday for all first responders in the county.
American Legion Commander Tommy Omer said the lunch is free for all SROs, EMTs, police officers, firefighters, and jailers.
“A lot of police officers and first responders in the different parts of the country now are getting a bad reputation, and we just want to show our appreciation for the job they do in our community,” he said.
First responders can come get lunch whether they are on duty or off duty. He said it makes no difference. Lunch will be served inside the American Legion building to stay protected from the weather.
They will be serving BBQ sandwiches, smoked baked beans, chips, and soft drinks, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 will be handling desserts.
“We are going to have a very good meal,” said Omer.
They expect around 100 people to show up since that is how many have shown up in the past. Omer said this is the third year the American Legion has put on the lunch, and they plan to do one every year.
He said the lunch involved the entire Legion family from the Legionaries, Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion.
