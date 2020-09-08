When a group works for the betterment of the community, good things tend to follow.
That’s the case with Madisonville-North Hopkin High School and its Future Farmers of America chapter, which is ranked as one of the top 10 in the nation for its community service projects.
For the last four years, North has received a three-star rating, the highest a program can receive, said North’s Agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor, Brian Welch.
“This all goes and ties to an overall rating of FFA programs,” he said. “We submitted an application based on what we’ve done throughout the year.”
Each chapter is ranked in the three categories: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture, said Welch. After filling out an application with all of the service events they held during the 2019-2020 school year, they won the top prize at the state level in July.
“Building communities, which is community service basically,” Welch said. “In that community service portion, we’ve ranked in the top 10 in the nation.”
North’s FFA hosted several service projects this year. Some of the events were a car wash for first responders, pet grooming at the Hopkins County Humane Society and a Battle of the Sexes Bedroom Build-off. During the bedroom event, the two bedroom suites were built by the students and then donated to families in need. They were asked to present on the bedroom project for nationals later this month.
In a typical year, students would go to the national convention in October and present in front of a large crowd. This year, students will submit a video, said Welch.
“This is our first time ever getting to the top,” he said. “It’ll happen again, but it’s a combination of not only the type of activities that you do, but membership involvement.”
In February, before the pandemic caused by COVID-19 closed in-person school, North held its Battle of the Sexes Bedroom Build-off.
FFA member Abigail Campbell helped build the winning bedroom suite and will present the project at nationals. She said it felt good to know their chapter is a finalist.
“FFA teaches you a lot about teamwork,” she said.
When building the suite, Campbell said they split into small groups to divvy up the work. Campbell and a friend made the headrest.
“My partner had to rely on me as much as I had to rely on her,” she said. “It was a unique experience.”
The most rewarding part of their project was that both the girls’ team, who won, and the boys’ team, donated the custom made bedroom suites to persons in need, she said.
“I’d heard about FFA a lot, doing things for other people, it’s amazing,” Campbell said. “Helping other people means a lot because I know that there are people out there that don’t necessarily have the things that I have or a lot of other people have, so doing that one act of kindness, it’s meaningful.”
Recent North graduate Karis Littlepage won first place at the state level for her supervised agricultural experience project. The project tested parasite resistance in dairy cattle. Monday, Littlepage was awarded the national silver rating. Welch said that was very good, although she didn’t have an overall ranking.
Because of FFA, Littlepage is now a freshman at Mississippi State University, where she is in the early entry veterinary school program.
“Before FFA, I probably never would have considered working with livestock, or any large animal for that matter,” she said. “After being in FFA and doing a lot of the events and animal judging throughout my freshman and sophomore year, that’s what inspired me to do my junior research with dairy cows and pushed me down towards actually more large animal veterinarian medicine rather than small animal.”
She said the organization allowed her to have an impact on the veterinarian research field.
Welch said the chapter would submit their video to nationals regarding their service project by Wednesday, Sept. 16. The school will know the results of their submission at the end of October.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.