It’s that time of year again when sale signs are on every corner and patrons are bustling around with their packages. That means its also time for the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with Independence Bank, to host the annual Holiday Open House, which will be on Friday and Saturday.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said this year people can enter the grand prize drawing the way they have in previous years.
“We will have boxes, slips, and pens in each of the participating businesses where you can fill out the information to be entered for the door prizes,” she said.
Last year, because of COVID the chamber included hands-free sign-ups through a QR code, but that was not well received, and the chamber decided to go back to the old fashion pen and paper.
While every shopper has a chance to win up to $1,000 in chamber checks, each of the businesses will have their own specials and giveaways going on in their store.
Spencer said this year around 42 businesses were participating, and she believes the number will cap out at 50.
“Of the nearly 50 vendors that are going to be participating, 13 are VIPs,” said Spencer.
The chance of winning the grand prize doubles when you shop in those 13 stores, she said. The VIP stores are just one of the new things this year.
Also, new this year is gift wrapping by a local celebrity for a donation to the chamber, she said. The money will support the small business initiatives like Holiday Open House and the programming the chamber provides small businesses.
“Here at the chamber, we are going to have celebrity gift wrappers, and they are going to be wrapping locally purchased items in exclusive Love Local wrapping paper,” said Spencer.
Each of the participating businesses will be on an interactive map again this year, that the chamber is called the Map to Savings.
“It also has little videos that you can watch about the businesses our VIPs,” said Spencer. “We are going to have a limited number of paper copies here at the chamber and at participating businesses.”
For those who do not have access to a map, the chamber will have sidewalk stickers outside of all the participating businesses. She said the stickers say, ‘Great deals ahead, Love Local.’
“They will see the sidewalks stickers that will lead them to the stores that have deals that weekend,” said Spencer.
The chamber will also be giving out around 400 Love Local bags on Thursday and Friday at the Madisonville City Park. Spencer said the bags will be given out as a drive-thru, with 200 given out starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and the other 200 at 7 a.m. on Friday.
She said each of the bags will be a little different, and some will have up to $500 in gift cards, merchandise, and prizes in them.
“We have masks, we have outdoor items, we have these really cool water bottles called corkcicles,” said Spencer. “We have everything from free coffee to free sandwiches to actual merchandise.”
She said there is an expected increase in brick-and-mortar shopping this year, with a 7% growth. Last year, there was a 5.8% growth in holiday shopping.
“I think we will probably blow that out of the water here in Hopkins County,” said Spencer.
For more information or to view the Map to Savings, visit https://www.hopkinschamber.com.
