Hopkins County Schools announced late Monday evening that they were canceling school on Tuesday due to a shortage of staffing related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"The illness levels in our community and staff are at an all-time high," school officials said in a release. "It is our goal to provide in-person classroom instruction everyday. However, the current staff shortages make it impossible to provide in-person classroom instruction."
Tuesday will be the fourth NTI HCS@Home for students since Christmas.
